Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, is joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

In this episode, Tracey is joined by Zacks Ryan McQueeney, editor of the Income Investor podcast host and host of Zacks Free Lunch, the live streaming stock show, to discuss one of Tracey's favorite topics: the burger stocks.

In 2013-2014, restaurant IPOs were all the rage, especially the burger chains. It seemed like every restaurant group was launching a premium burger concept and some, which were successful in their own regional markets, were testing the IPO market.

After launching as hot IPOs, it's been tough going for some of the recent chains. These are also changing times for the more established restaurant players as taste change and labor costs rise. Are any of the burger stocks still hot? Which should investors and traders be looking at, if any?

Not all the popular burger chains are public companies. Tracey and Ryan discuss several of those including Fatburger, In-and-Out and Whataburger.

