Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) were trading marginally lower. Executives from the two social media giants will testify before Congress and are expected to discuss multiple topics ranging from election interference to allegations of a bias slant against conservatives on their platform.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading lower by 1.3 percent after Mercedes Benz introduced a potential rival to its SUV. The German-based automaker plans to invest $12 billion in its electric-vehicle lineup, including the recently announced EQC crossover which will start production next year.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) was trading lower by nearly 5 percent amid ongoing headline concerns involving its CEO Richard Liu. The Chinese billionaire was arrested Friday in Minnesota on suspicion of assault but was released the next day and returned to China. According to a police report obtained by The Washington Post, the executive was detained by police in Minnesota on allegations of rape rather than initial reports of assault.

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) lost around 75 percent after the developer of restorative cell therapies announced a disappointing update to a clinical trial. The company said a phase 3 trial of its NeoCart therapy failed to achieve the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant improvement in pain and function among patients one year after treatment.

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained around 70 percent after the developer of RNA medicines for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases announced an update to a clinical trial. The company said interim results from a phase 1/2 trial of its QR-110 therapy for patients with Leber's congenital amaurosis showed a "meaningful improvement in vision in the treated eye as measured by both mechanistic and potential registration endpoints."

