55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) surged 89.09 percent to close at $2.08 on Tuesday after the developer of inhaled therapeutic products announced a new collaboration. As part of a new agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR), MannKind will develop initial commercial supplies of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and receive an upfront payment of $45 million with another $50 million in potential milestone payments. In return, United Therapeutics will handle global development, regulatory and commercial activities.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares gained 41.67 percent to close at $1.53 after Chairman and CEO Jun Zhu announced the purchase of $3M of the company's American depository shares under a buyback plan.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) rose 37.54 percent to close at $4.47.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) rose 26.49 percent to close at $8.07 after the company announced it plans to resubmit a New Drug Application (NDA) for postoperative pain management therapy, IV meloxicam.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) shares climbed 26.44 percent to close at $5.50 after the company announced it will sell its Minit Mart convenience store business to EG Group for approximately $330.8 million.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 25.84 percent to close at $8.96 on Tuesday after surging 36.14 percent on Friday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained 19.23 percent to close at $4.65.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) rose 18.75 percent to close at $11.40.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares gained 18.49 percent to close at $3.46.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 18.11 percent to close at $77.01.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 17.58 percent to close at $20.00.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) climbed 16.88 percent to close at $4.675.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) climbed 15.92 percent to close at $6.19.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) gained 14.77 percent to close at $22.14 on Tuesday.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) surged 14.72 percent to close at $15.82. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group with an Outperform rating, while Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with a Strong Buy rating.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) gained 14.61 percent to close at $52.40.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) surged 13.36 percent to close at $17.39 on Tuesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 12.85 percent to close at $11.15 after the Canada-based cannabis company said it will produce cultured cannabinoids as part of a new partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, an organism company.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) gained 12.85 percent to close at $13.35.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) gained 12.64 percent to close at $10.25.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 12.12 percent to close at $51.08 after KeyBanc raised its price target on the stock from $45 to $64.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 12.1 percent to close at $10.93.
- Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) climbed 11.96 percent to close at $30.32. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced plans to acquire Ocean Rig UDW for approximately $2.7 billion in cash and stock.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) gained 11.83 percent to close at $9.64.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 11.48 percent to close at $28.06 on Tuesday.
- BG Staffing, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGSF) shares gained 11.33 percent to close at $27.12.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares surged 10.13 percent to close at $3.48.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) surged 9.88 percent to close at $5.56 after Buckingham research upgraded the stock to Buy and raised its price target to $8.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 9.04 percent to close at $3.86 after the company on Friday signed an agreement to divest its non-core power manager business for up to $16 million in cash.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) climbed 8.68 percent to close at $2.88.
- Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ: MTBC) gained 6.93 percent to close at $4.63 after the company announced a cross marketing and selling partnership with Salus Telehealth.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 6.72 percent to close at $6.83.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 6.38 percent to close at $2.50.
Losers
- Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) shares dropped 19.48 percent to close at $2.77 on Tuesday after a Guatemalan Constitutional Court reversed a court decision to reinstate the company's Escobal mining license; Mining license will remain suspended.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA(ADR) (NYSE: EDN) shares declined 15.96 percent to close at $21.01.
- Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) dipped 15.46 percent to close at $9.24.
- Banco Macro SA (ADR) (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 15.38 percent to close at $36.93.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) fell 15.29 percent to close at $2.05.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares dropped 13.17 percent to close at $35.60. Conn's reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 12.53 percent to close at $3.21.
- Pampa Energia S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: PAM) shares dropped 12.09 percent to close at $26.76 on Tuesday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dipped 11.82 percent to close at $6.04.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) dropped 11.22 percent to close at $36.72.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares fell 11.05 percent to close at $4.91.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares fell 10.93 percent to close at $20.04.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) shares dropped 10.11 percent to close at $18.76.
- Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE: CAAP) shares declined 9.67 percent to close at $8.22.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares dropped 9.24 percent to close at $27.50 on Tuesday.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) slipped 9.21 percent to close at $3.45.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 7.95 percent to close at $76.22 after reporting 2018 interim results.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) fell 7.71 percent to close at $49.41 on Tuesday. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Seagate from In-Line to Underperform and lowered the price target from $55 to $45.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 7.08 percent to close at $21.12. Zai Lab on Sunday announced a $150 million ADS offering.
- BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: BFR) shares dropped 7.04 percent to close at $7.92.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 6.69 percent to close at $11.30 after the company announced plans to acquire Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) for approximately $2.7 billion in cash and stock.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) dropped 4.39 percent to close at $42.51. Pivotal Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from Buy to Hold.
