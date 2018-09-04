Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2018 5:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 5 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $61.85 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 guidance.
  • Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares are up 9 percent after announcing it has reached a special protocol assessment for TWIN that provides an agreement that the proposed design of the Phase III trial for TWIN will support an NDA application.
  • Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.08), beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $42.4 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company issued strong Q3 and FY19 guidance.

Losers

  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second sales miss. Sales came in at $640.79 million, which missed estimates by $20 million. The company also cut FY2019 sales growth guidance.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 59 cents per share, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $706.61 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company issued weak FY18 EPS guidance.
  • Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $671.7 million, beating estimates by $9 million. The company also raised its FY19 sales outlook. The company now sees FY19 subscription revenue growth of 31 percent.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

