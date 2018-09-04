Market Overview

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2018 1:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) jumped 60.7 percent to $1.7678 after the developer of inhaled therapeutic products announced a new collaboration. As part of a new agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR), MannKind will develop initial commercial supplies of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and receive an upfront payment of $45 million with another $50 million in potential milestone payments. In return, United Therapeutics will handle global development, regulatory and commercial activities.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares surged 40.8 percent to $1.52 after Chairman and CEO Jun Zhu announced the purchase of $3M of the company's American depository shares under a buyback plan.
  • TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) shares jumped 35.6 percent to $5.90 after the company announced it will sell its Minit Mart convenience store business to EG Group for approximately $330.8 million.
  • China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 21.3 percent to $4.85.
  • Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) gained 20.8 percent to $11.60.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 17.6 percent to $7.50 after the company announced it plans to resubmit a New Drug Application (NDA) for postoperative pain management therapy, IV meloxicam.
  • Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) gained 15.4 percent to $2.42.
  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) surged 14.4 percent to $5.79 after Buckingham research upgraded the stock to Buy and raised its price target to $8.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 13.5 percent to $11.21 after the Canada-based cannabis company said it will produce cultured cannabinoids as part of a new partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, an organism company.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) gained 12.4 percent to $2.9784.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares rose 11.9 percent to $3.5354.
  • Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) climbed 11.6 percent to $30.23. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced plans to acquire Ocean Rig UDW for approximately $2.7 billion in cash and stock.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 11 percent to $3.93 after the company on Friday signed an agreement to divest its non-core power manager business for up to $16 million in cash.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.1 percent to $72.46.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) gained 10 percent to $7.0401.
  • BG Staffing, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGSF) shares climbed 8.4 percent to $26.40.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares gained 7.8 percent to $2.56.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 7.6 percent to $2.528.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) gained 7.6 percent to $49.00 after KeyBanc raised its price target on the stock from $45 to $64.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) surged 7.3 percent to $14.8005. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Air Group with an Outperform rating, while Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with a Strong Buy rating.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 7.2 percent to $7.63 after surging 36.14 percent on Friday.
  • Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (NASDAQ: MTBC) gained 5 percent to $4.545 after the company announced a cross marketing and selling partnership with Salus Telehealth.

 

Losers

  • Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE: TAHO) shares dipped 21.5 percent to $2.700 after a Guatemalan Constitutional Court reversed a court decision to reinstate the company's Escobal mining license; Mining license will remain suspended.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA(ADR) (NYSE: EDN) shares fell 16 percent to $21.01.
  • Banco Macro SA (ADR) (NYSE: BMA) shares tumbled 13.1 percent to $37.94.
  • Pampa Energia S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: PAM) shares fell 11.9 percent to $26.83.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GGAL) shares dropped 11.8 percent to $19.86.
  • Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE: CAAP) shares fell 10.5 percent to $8.16.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares dipped 10.4 percent to $36.7250. Conn's reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) declined 9.7 percent to $20.52. Zai Lab on Sunday announced a $150 million ADS offering.
  • BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: BFR) shares dropped 9.4 percent to $7.74.
  • Intellicheck Inc (NYSE: IDN) shares fell 9.2 percent to $1.97.
  • Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) fell 8.8 percent to $48.83. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Seagate from In-Line to Underperform and lowered the price target from $55 to $45.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 8.6 percent to $5.0763.
  • Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (ADR) (NYSE: TGS) dropped 8 percent to $11.96.
  • WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 7.3 percent to $76.77 after reporting 2018 interim results.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 5.7 percent to $11.425 after the company announced plans to acquire Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) for approximately $2.7 billion in cash and stock.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) dropped 4.2 percent to $42.63. Pivotal Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from Buy to Hold.

Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

