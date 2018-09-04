Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) stock was trading lower by nearly 3 percent early Tuesday morning. The company's latest ad campaign with controversial NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick is facing backlash, including consumers burning their Nike products and vows to boycott the brand.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) gained nearly 50 percent after the developer of inhaled therapeutic products announced a new collaboration. As part of a new agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR), MannKind will develop initial commercial supplies of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and receive an upfront payment of $45 million with another $50 million in potential milestone payments. In return, United Therapeutics will handle global development, regulatory and commercial activities.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) was trading nearly flat after the FDA granted a priority review for the company's anti-PD-1 therapy called keytruda for the treatment of metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) was trading higher by around 10 percent after the Canada-based cannabis company said it will produce cultured cannabinoids as part of a new partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, an organism company.

RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is on deck to report its earnings after Tuesday's market close. The retailer is expected to earn $1.75 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $660.89 million. The company managed to beat earnings estimates in the past two quarters but sales did fall short of expectations. The stock is up more than 200 percent over the past year versus a 17.5 percent gain in the S&P 500 index.

