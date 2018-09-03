The Georgia Bulldogs may have lost in overtime in the National Championship Game in January, but the ticket market shows fans are bullish about the teams prospects in the upcoming season.

Dawg Pound

At an average price of $323 on the secondary market, the Georgia Bulldogs have the most expensive college football ticket in the nation, according to TicketIQ data. This marks the first time the Georgia has topped the list since the company has been tracking the secondary ticket market in 2011.

“They came really close to winning it all last year, fans are pretty excited about the prospects for 2018,” said TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence.

Notre Dame came in second after bouncing back in 2017 with a 10-3 record.

Winner's Hangover?

While winning it all last year, Alabama may be suffering from winners fatigue, with ticket prices down a whopping 53 percent from last year on the secondary market.

“Alabama has dropped a lot due to a weak home schedule and fans have been paying a lot of money for tickets over the past 10 years and they may have run out of steam,” he said.

The Rest

Ohio State is also seeing a 38-percent ticket price decline on the secondary market, likely clouded by a domestic abuse scandal that saw head coach Urban Meyer receive a suspension and a damaged reputation. Even still, the Buckeyes hold the third-hottest ticket on the secondary market.

Texas Christian University, ranked 16th in the nation during the preseason, experienced the biggest increase in ticket prices with a 51-percent jump, followed by Michigan State who is set to host rivals Michigan and Ohio State at home this year.

Overall, the average price of college football tickets among the Top 25 ranked teams are down 15.5 percent. This could be related to a larger cyclical trend that people may be less interested in going to live sporting events in general.

Related Links:

Eventbrite IPO Tracks With Growth In Music Festivals

NPD Group: Vans A Winner In Weak Back-To-School Season

Photo credit: Cocksfan [Public domain], from Wikimedia Commons