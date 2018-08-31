33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares jumped 32.1 percent to $12.91 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong second-quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares climbed 30.5 percent to $0.7951.
- Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: MTP) gained 21.9 percent to $0.78 after the company's MTD201 oncology candidate demonstrated a 'Favorable' clinical profile in a proof of concept study.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) climbed 19.6 percent to $8.550 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 15 percent to $157.514 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GGAL) gained 13.8 percent to $21.41.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) climbed 13.4 percent to $38.96. Banco Macro reported term extension for share repurchase program.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA(ADR) (NYSE: EDN) gained 12.3 percent to $22.00.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares gained 11.8 percent to $3.30 following reports a federal judge has denied Apple a new trial in a patent infringement case against the company.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) gained 11.4 percent to $8.00.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) jumped 10.4 percent to $28.47 following Q2 results.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDTI) rose 9.9 percent to $41.60 after the company's MTD201 oncology candidate demonstrated a 'Favorable' clinical profile in a proof of concept study.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) rose 9.4 percent to $22.57.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) gained 8.3 percent to $264.53. Ulta Beauty reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Kylie Jenner on Thursday announced the Kylie Cosmetics line would be coming to Ulta Beauty stores.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 8.3 percent to $9.88 after dropping 28.41 percent on Thursday.
- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE: WYY) rose 7.6 percent to $0.549 after the company was awarded a $12 million task order by the United States Coast Guard for cellular wireless managed services.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) climbed 7.6 percent to $3.24.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) gained 7.4 percent to $2.5777.
- Retrophin, Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares rose 7.3 percent to $31.81.
Losers
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares tumbled 18.2 percent to $8.73.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 16.6 percent to $28.37. Zuora reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance for its third quarter.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) dipped 10.1 percent to $0.205100 after the company reported July sales of $900,000 compared with $230,000 in July of 2017.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 9.3 percent to $43.40 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak forecast for FY18.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 9.2 percent to $2.67 after climbing 15.29 percent on Thursday.
- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) shares dipped 9.1 percent to $6.50 following Q2 results. TAT Technologies posted Q2 adjusted loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $24.83 million.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $25.0027.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) fell 8.3 percent to $3.428.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) dropped 7.7 percent to $9.14 following Q2 results.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares declined 7.5 percent to $3.58.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) declined 6.9 percent to $2.8484.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) dropped 6.3 percent to $2.23.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares declined 5.6 percent to $21.287. William Blair downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 3.6 percent to $38.31. Ambarella reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
