A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Chicago PMI for August is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45 points to 25,965.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 4.50 points to 2,897.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 7.75 points to 7,641.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.58 percent to trade at $77.32 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.64 percent to trade at $69.80 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.76 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.64 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.84 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.39 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.18 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.02 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.98 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.46 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.12 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Dollar Tree shares rose 0.63 percent to $80.28 in pre-market trading.

