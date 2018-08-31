Market Overview

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2018 5:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 53.4 percent to close at $1.38 on Thursday.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) rose 38.52 percent to close at $3.74.
  • INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) jumped 34.05 percent to close at $10.67 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted 'Fast Track' designation for its epinephrine nasal spray.
  • Reis Inc (NASDAQ: REIS) shares gained 32.18 percent to close at $23.00 after Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) reported a deal to buy the company for $23 per share in cash.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) climbed 24.47 percent to close at $2.925.
  • K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) climbed 26.03 percent to close at $27.50 after the company agreed to be purchased by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) at $27.50 per share in cash.
  • Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) rose 24.73 percent to close at $2.90 following Q2 results.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 23.84 percent to close at $67.68 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 forecast.
  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares gained 17.71 percent to close at $0.3296 after receiving FDA guidance at Type-C meeting for AM-111 for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 16.73 percent to close at $7.15 after the company reported that its Investigational New Drug application for ADVM-022 is active for the planned Phase 1 study.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) surged 16 percent to close at $20.81 after the company announced plans to buy select refining assets from Island Energy Services following IES' announcement of cessation of their refining operations.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 15.29 percent to close at $2.94.
  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) surged 14.81 percent to close at $23.41.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) gained 14.66 percent to close at $16.19.
  • Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) shares rose 14.61 percent to close at $20.63 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) rose 13.93 percent to close at $56.85 after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 13.16 percent to close at $3.87.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) climbed 12.56 percent to close at $26.79.
  • Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) rose 12.45 percent to close at $30.71 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) surged 12.3 percent to close at $9.59.
  • Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: NTIP) rose 11.54 percent to close at $2.90 after the company disclosed that the District Court found company’s Remote Power Patent valid in litigation case against Hewlett-Packard.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) surged 11.47 percent to close at $4.18.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares rose 11.19 percent to close at $8.25.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) climbed 11.15 percent to close at $17.55 following Q2 earnings.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) rose 10.91 percent to close at $8.54.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares jumped 10.83 percent to close at $8.39 on Thursday.
  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 10.73 percent to close at $9.29. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tocagen with a Buy rating.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 8.92 percent to close at $5.86.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) jumped 8.07 percent to close at $8.70 following Q2 results.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares surged 7.01 percent to close at $49.60. Pivotal Research upgraded Genesco from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $54.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) climbed 5.62 percent to close at $24.23 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.

 

Losers

  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 28.41 percent to close at $9.12 after shortseller Andrew Left announced a $3.50 price target on the stock via Twitter.
  • Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) shares fell 20.65 percent to close at $1.96.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares dropped 18.78 percent to close at $9.34 on Thursday after reporting Q2 results.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA(ADR) (NYSE: EDN) dropped 18.23 percent to close at $19.60.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares fell 17.16 percent to close at $22.55 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) dropped 16.29 percent to close at $7.35 after the company reported preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares fell 16.28 percent to close at $68.34 after the company reported completion of enrollment for second safety and efficacy study at the Hajj to evaluate RYANODEX for exertional heat stroke.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 15.54 percent to close at $79.78 after the company reported Q2 results and narrowed its FY18 guidance.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 14.94 percent to close at $17.99.
  • Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 14.82 percent to close at $17.01. Michaels posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
  • Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) dipped 14.72 percent to close at $2.26.
  • Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 14.68 percent to close at $9.30.
  • ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) declined 14.5 percent to close at $3.42.
  • Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (ADR) (NYSE: TGS) fell 14.47 percent to close at $11.05.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GGAL) dropped 14.42 percent to close at $18.82.
  • Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares fell 13.93 percent to close at $76.26 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings and issued Q3 EPS guidance below consensus.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 13.82 percent to close at $5.30 after climbing 10.81 percent on Wednesday.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares dropped 12.4 percent to close at $2.12 on Thursday after declining 6.56 percent on Wednesday.
  • BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: BFR) dropped 11.9 percent to close at $7.18.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) fell 11.65 percent to close at $14.63 on Thursday.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares dropped 11.27 percent to close at $1.81.
  • Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 11.2 percent to close at $43.79.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 10.99 percent to close at $8.50 after reporting 2018 half year results.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) dropped 10.36 percent to close at $1.99. AgEagle Aerial Systems completed its acquisition of Agribotix, LLC.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) dropped 9.79 percent to close at $115.94 after the company delayed Battlefield V launch date by four weeks and cut 2019 net bookings guidance.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares fell 9.69 percent to close at $17.15.
  • DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 8.95 percent to close at $66.51 after the California Assembly passed a dialysis bill that would cap payments at lower Medicare rates for certain providers.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares fell 8.32 percent to close at $25.35 following Q1 results.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) declined 6.81 percent to close at $13.41. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded RPC from Buy to Hold.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) slipped 5.66 percent to close at $5.33. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Supervielle from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $40 to $8.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) dropped 5.01 percent to close at $22.54 after the company posted downbeat Q1 earnings and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.

6 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2018