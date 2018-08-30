Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2018 5:30pm   Comments
Gainers

  • American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are up 19 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $139 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued strong second-quarter and FY19 earnings guidance.
  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 71 cents per share, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $724 million, beating estimates by $66 million. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.

Losers

  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are down 14 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $62 million, beating estimates by $330,000. The company issued weak third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are down 4.3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.46 per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.488 billion, beating estimates by $2 million. The company sees third-quarter comps up 7-8 percent and FY18 sales up in the low-teens range.
  • Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) shares are down 2.7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.10), beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $55.1 million, beating estimates by $1 million. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $3, missing estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $660 million, beating estimates by $7 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are down 8.5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.11), beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $304 million, beating estimates by $4 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

