45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares surged 85.6 percent to $1.67.
- Reis Inc (NASDAQ: REIS) shares climbed 32.3 percent to $23.01 after Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) reported a deal to buy the company for $23 per share in cash.
- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI) gained 28.1 percent to $4.11. CV Sciences issued press release highlighting 'we are keenly aware of recent market activity and certain disinformation disseminated by persons holding short positions in our stock.'
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 26.6 percent to $69.17 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 forecast.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 26.5 percent to $5.6045 after surging 19.73 percent on Wednesday.
- K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KTWO) rose 25.5 percent to $27.385 after the company agreed to be purchased by Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) at $27.50 per share in cash.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) gained 21.3 percent to $2.8501.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) climbed 17.8 percent to $9.3762 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted 'Fast Track' designation for its epinephrine nasal spray.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares surged 16.1 percent to $0.3250 after receiving FDA guidance at Type-C meeting for AM-111 for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) rose 15.8 percent to $31.61 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) climbed 15.4 percent to $26.48 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares rose 14.3 percent to $3.3025.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) gained 13.2 percent to $20.30 after the company announced plans to buy select refining assets from Island Energy Services following IES' announcement of cessation of their refining operations.
- Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: NTIP) rose 12.5 percent to $2.9242 after the company disclosed that the District Court found company’s Remote Power Patent valid in litigation case against Hewlett-Packard.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) rose 12.3 percent to $56.05 after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) shares rose 10.9 percent to $19.95 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) climbed 10.6 percent to $6.775 after the company reported that its Investigational New Drug application for ADVM-022 is active for the planned Phase 1 study.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 9.1 percent to $5.87.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares jumped 8.5 percent to $50.275. Pivotal Research upgraded Genesco from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $44 to $54.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 7.8 percent to $2.4030 after the company disclosed that it is expanding its Asia Pacific market coverage by entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Guohui Investment Co., Ltd.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) jumped 7.7 percent to $8.6699 following Q2 results.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 7.5 percent to $8.60 after climbing 17.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 6.1 percent to $8.8999. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tocagen with a Buy rating.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 22.5 percent to $8.915 after reporting Q2 results.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) shares tumbled 16.6 percent to $2.06.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares dipped 16.3 percent to $74.15 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings and issued Q3 EPS guidance below consensus.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) tumbled 16.2 percent to $7.36 after the company reported preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 14.7 percent to $9.30.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares dropped 14.2 percent to $23.371 after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares declined 12.3 percent to $16.6550.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares dropped 11.4 percent to $2.14 after declining 6.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 11.2 percent to $5.4625 after climbing 10.81 percent on Wednesday.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares dropped 11.1 percent to $72.55 after the company reported completion of enrollment for second safety and efficacy study at the Hajj to evaluate RYANODEX for exertional heat stroke.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 11 percent to $84.11 after the company reported Q2 results and narrowed its FY18 guidance.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 10.4 percent to $11.4158 after shortseller Andrew Left announced a $3.50 price target on the stock via Twitter.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 10.1 percent to $8.5928 after reporting 2018 half year results.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) slipped 9.7 percent to $5.10. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Supervielle from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $40 to $8.
- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE: ELLO) shares fell 9.3 percent to $8.0509.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 9.2 percent to $66.33 after the California Assembly passed a dialysis bill that would cap payments at lower Medicare rates for certain providers.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) dropped 8.4 percent to $21.74 after the company posted downbeat Q1 earnings and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares fell 8.3 percent to $25.35 following Q1 results.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) declined 8 percent to $13.24. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded RPC from Buy to Hold.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) dropped 7.9 percent to $118.39 after the company delayed Battlefield V launch date by four weeks and cut 2019 net bookings guidance.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 7.6 percent to $18.46. Michaels posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) dropped 6 percent to $2.089. AgEagle Aerial Systems completed its acquisition of Agribotix, LLC.
Posted-In: Andrew LeftNews Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.