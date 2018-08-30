30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) shares rose 21.1 percent to $19.11 in pre-market after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 20.8 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after surging 19.73 percent on Wednesday.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 16.7 percent to $63.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY19 forecast.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) shares rose 14.9 percent to $20.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 13.9 percent to $9.11 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 9.6 percent to $25.15 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) rose 9.4 percent to $54.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) rose 7.8 percent to $29.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares rose 7.4 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after declining 6.56 percent on Wednesday.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 6.1 percent to $28.15 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) rose 6.1 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 5.4 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it is expanding its Asia Pacific market coverage by entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Guohui Investment Co., Ltd.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 4.9 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted 'Fast Track' designation for its epinephrine nasal spray.
- Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) rose 4.3 percent to $116.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.30 percent on Wednesday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares rose 4.1 percent to $6.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.81 percent on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 11.6 percent to $20.98 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q1 earnings and issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 8.9 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after reporting 2018 half year results.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares fell 8.7 percent to $24.85 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 sales.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 7.4 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading. Michaels posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares fell 6.9 percent to $155.05 in pre-market. Burlington Stores reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) fell 5.3 percent to $34.38 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 5.1 percent to $89.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and narrowed its FY18 guidance.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 4.4 percent to $11 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 4.2 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading after rising 14.98 percent on Wednesday.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares fell 3.8 percent to $71 in pre-market trading.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) fell 3.7 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY19 forecast. The company also announced plans to sell Campbell International and Campbell Fresh.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares fell 3.7 percent to $149.05 in pre-market trading. salesforce.com reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.5 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.64 percent on Wednesday.
- Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 3.1 percent to $22.27 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone from Buy to Neutral.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) fell 2.8 percent to $36.25 in the pre-market trading session despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.