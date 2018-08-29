Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2018 4:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $157 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 55 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $163 million, beating estimates by $2 million.
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 36 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $646 million, missing estimates by $5 million.

Losers

  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $289 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • Salesforce.com,inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are down 2 percent after issuing weak third-quarter earnings guidance. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which may not compare to the 47 cents per share estimate. Sales came in at $3.28 billion, beating estimates by $50 million. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings and sales guidance.

