5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $157 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 55 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $163 million, beating estimates by $2 million.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 36 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $646 million, missing estimates by $5 million.
Losers
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $289 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The company issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Salesforce.com,inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are down 2 percent after issuing weak third-quarter earnings guidance. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which may not compare to the 47 cents per share estimate. Sales came in at $3.28 billion, beating estimates by $50 million. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings and sales guidance.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.