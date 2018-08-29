Market Overview

34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares jumped 57.8 percent to $24.55 following news that its commercial partner, Adapt Pharma, agreed to be acquired by Emergent Biosolutions for $735 million.
  • iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) shares gained 42.6 percent to $2.61 after the company disclosed that a major US bank signed a deal with iPass for global mobile connectivity.
  • Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) rose 38.3 percent to $62.00 after one of the company’s major competitors removed its product from the market. Alcon announced that it's voluntarily withdrawing its CyPass Micro-Stent from the market following new data from a five-year, long-term COMPASS-XT safety study. Alcon also advised opthalmic surgeons to stop implanting the CyPass stents.
  • Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) jumped 29.3 percent to $3.3105 following the conclusion of an investigation into the death of a patient in the company's Phase 2b trial of topsalysin. The investigation revealed the patient's death was likely unrelated to the drug.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares jumped 25 percent to $1.65.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares climbed 24.6 percent to $3.60 after the company late Tuesday announced an agreement with Weichai Westport to develop a natural gas engine featuring Westport HPDI 2.0 technology
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares gained 23.3 percent to $6.8426 after climbing 246.88 percent on Tuesday.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 16.4 percent to $3.4225 after the company announced a collaboration with Weichai Power. The collaboration includes a $163 million equity investment from Weichai and a joint venture establishment.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 16.4 percent to $7.10.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 13.3 percent to $58.32 after reporting a second-quarter sales beat.
  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) climbed 11.5 percent to $1.55 after the company announced the expansion of a relationship with an unnamed Fortune 10 company.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 10.6 percent to $40.81 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) gained 10.4 percent to $15.14 after announcing a partnership with ET Energy to build 132 MWp of solar projects in South Africa.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 9 percent to $18.26. Unisys will replace Marriot Vacations Worldwide in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 4.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 8.7 percent to $12.02 after falling 7.97 percent on Tuesday.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares jumped 8.2 percent to $21.89 after receiving acceptance of FDA BLA resubmission for DWP-450.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) gained 8.1 percent to $85.03 after the FDA accepted the company's proposal to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for UX007 for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
  • Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ: IMDZ) gained 7.4 percent to $3.65. H.C. Wainwright initiated Immune Design with a Buy rating.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) rose 6.7 percent to $2.08. JP Morgan upgraded Leju from Underweight to Neutral.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) gained 4 percent to $7.18. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast with a Buy rating.

 

Losers

  • Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares dipped 16.7 percent to $6.095. Assertio Therapeutics announced said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma with regard to its patent infringement lawsuit against the latter in a U.S. district court. The lawsuit alleges infringement by Purdue of some of Assertio's patents with regard to Purdue's commercialization of Oxycontin.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares dropped 14 percent to $20.70.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) fell 12.2 percent to $23.95. American Eagle reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 11.4 percent to $43.775 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) dipped 11.1 percent to $5.69.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares fell 8.7 percent to $9.12. Express reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 8.7 percent to $2.11 after climbing 19.69 percent on Tuesday.
  • Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) dropped 8.7 percent to $30.5947 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 8.6 percent to $24.31 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak third quarter earnings guidance.
  • ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) fell 8.5 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) fell 8.3 percent to $33.38 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares fell 8.3 percent to $8.10 following Q2 results.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares tumbled 8.2 percent to $7.50 following Q2 results.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 6.6 percent to $2.42.

