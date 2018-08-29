A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed early pre-market trade. Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the pending home sales index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12 points to 26,073.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded flat at 2,899.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 11 points to 7,589.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.24 percent to trade at $76.13 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.36 percent to trade at $68.78 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.72 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.08 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.04 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.58 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.01 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.15 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.23 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.31 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.45 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Kansas City Southern shares rose 0.31 percent to $118.73 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News