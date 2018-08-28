CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) recently joined forces with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), in a bid to form Catalyst Club: the industry's first leader-oriented network.

Catalyst Club is an eminent group, combining information technology and business leaders from various geographies and industries. These professionals will create state-of-the-art transformative digital solutions that will leverage the service quality of CenturyLink. Notably, members of this group will combine the technological capabilities of CenturyLink and VMware to innovate breakthrough technologies.

The Catalyst Club is expected to widen the existing customer base of both CenturyLink and VMware. Additionally, the companies will increase the Catalyst Club's activities by gathering candid service ideas and feedbacks from clients. These recommendations will be collected by providing strategic briefings and product roadmaps to users.

CenturyLink tries to strengthen its technological expertise through various investments. For instance, the ongoing fiber investments made to incorporate advanced technologies like 5 Generation small cells and Internet-of-Things revolution are widely expected to prove beneficial.

