Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CenturyLink Partners With VMware To Form Catalyst Club
Zacks , Zacks  
August 28, 2018 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
Related CTL
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
CenturyLink: A 9.48% Yield Quality Retirement Income Play (Seeking Alpha)
Related VMW
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
VMware: Still Undervalued, Buy On The Dip (Seeking Alpha)

CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) recently joined forces with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), in a bid to form Catalyst Club: the industry's first leader-oriented network.

Catalyst Club is an eminent group, combining information technology and business leaders from various geographies and industries. These professionals will create state-of-the-art transformative digital solutions that will leverage the service quality of CenturyLink. Notably, members of this group will combine the technological capabilities of CenturyLink and VMware to innovate breakthrough technologies.

The Catalyst Club is expected to widen the existing customer base of both CenturyLink and VMware. Additionally, the companies will increase the Catalyst Club's activities by gathering candid service ideas and feedbacks from clients. These recommendations will be collected by providing strategic briefings and product roadmaps to users.

CenturyLink tries to strengthen its technological expertise through various investments. For instance, the ongoing fiber investments made to incorporate advanced technologies like 5 Generation small cells and Internet-of-Things revolution are widely expected to prove beneficial.

Related Links:

CenturyLink Is Diversifying Away From Rural Telecom, Jefferies Says In Upgrade

4 Reasons Why BofA Is Bullish On Zayo Group

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CTL + VMW)

40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2018
Ahead Of Earnings, VMware Looks Ready To Breakout
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CTL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canaccord Cuts Tesla Price Target, Suggests New Company Leadership

Impact Shares Launches Women's Empowerment ETF