30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares jumped 156.3 percent to $4.10 after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cancer immunotherapies announced an encouraging update. The company said it signed a new strategic collaboration agreement with Genentech and will receive an upfront $96 million payment and up to an additional $5 billion over time.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares gained 41.5 percent to $2.73 after announcing the acquisition of Key Resources Inc. in North Carolina.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) climbed 32.4 percent to $2.08 following the closing of a AU$5 million debtor finance facility in Australia.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) jumped 24.3 percent to $33.80 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 forecast.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) gained 22.9 percent to $37.17 after the company agreed to sell its semiconductor cryogenics business to Atlas Copco for $675 million in cash.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 22.3 percent to $2.4615 after surging 179.17 percent on Monday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 18.5 percent to $4.16 after declining 4.36 percent on Monday.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) surged 14.8 percent to $7.00.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) gained 14.1 percent to $3.25 after the company updated its previously announced financial restatement. The company said that changes don't impact revenue and expense items or the consolidated balance sheet and statement of cash flows.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) climbed 12.6 percent to $1.25 after the company announced an expansion of its tire purchase and installation program.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 11.9 percent to $12.90 after reporting Q2 results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares rose 10.2 percent to $3.1633 after gaining 2.14 percent on Monday.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) rose 9 percent to $87.99 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) gained 7.2 percent to $20.05.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) rose 6.4 percent to $12.92. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coty from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) gained 5.3 percent to $19.850. H.C. Wainwright initiated Coherus Biosciences with a Buy rating.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 5.2 percent to $7.94 after announcing the appointment of Jim Anderson as CEO.
Losers
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) dropped 26.1 percent to $24.50 after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating serious and rare diseases said the FDA rejected its New Drug Application for volanesorsen.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) shares fell 18 percent to $6.975 after the company announced management changes and reaffirmed in-line 2018 sales guidance.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) shares dipped 13.1 percent to $46.68 after the FDA issued a CRL on Volanesorsen.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) dropped 11.6 percent to $9.0001.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 11.2 percent to $2.61.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 8.2 percent to $3.14. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported the FDA approval of XERAVA (eravacycline) for complicated intra-abdominal infections.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 7.4 percent to $11.15.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) dropped 7 percent to $43.10.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) dipped 6.5 percent to $50.02 following Q4 results.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares fell 6.3 percent to $76.55. Best Buy posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 5.7 percent to $2.34. Macquarie downgraded Sibanye Gold from Neutral to Underperform.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) fell 5.2 percent to $34.62. Imperial Capital downgraded Control4 from Outperform to In-Line.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) declined 5 percent to $22.4501. Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business from Market Perform to Underperform.
