Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM) stock was trading marginally higher early Tuesday morning. The automaker said it will invest $500 million in Uber to help its autonomous ride-sharing ambitions. Toyota's investment also implies Uber is valued at $72 billion, which is $10 billion more than what the company valued itself at in the first quarter.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) could see increased volatility and activity. The automaker could be in focus after the U.S. government reached a deal with their Mexican counterparts which now requires 40 to 45 percent of auto parts to be made by higher-wage workers in Mexico -- a possible benefit to U.S. automakers.

Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) soared more than 170 percent after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cancer immunotherapies announced an encouraging update. The company said it signed a new strategic collaboration agreement with Genentech and will receive an upfront $96 million payment and up to an additional $5 billion over time.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) lost nearly 30 percent after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating serious and rare diseases said the FDA rejected its New Drug Application for volanesorsen.

DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) gained nearly 20 percent after reporting its second-quarter results. The footwear and accessories retailer said it earned 63 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $795 million versus expectations of 46 cents per share and $689.37 million. The company also lifted its full year 2018 sales outlook from down 1-3 percent to up 6-9 percent.

