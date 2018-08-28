30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares rose 150 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after announcing a cancer collaboration with Genentech.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares rose 29.5 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after announcing the acquisition of Key Resources Inc. in North Carolina.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 19.7 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4.36 percent on Monday.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) rose 18.8 percent to $32.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised its FY18 forecast.
- Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) rose 17.8 percent to $35.64 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its semiconductor cryogenics business to Atlas Copco for $675 million in cash.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 11.2 percent to $13.39 in pre-market after climbing 21.13 percent on Monday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 9.7 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) shares rose 9.6 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.24 percent on Monday.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) rose 9 percent to $88.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 7.3 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading after announcing the appointment of Jim Anderson as CEO.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares rose 6.3 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.14 percent on Monday.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 6 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading after surging 179.17 percent on Monday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 5.8 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been granted US patent for instrument insertion and positioning in single-port robotic surgery.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 5.2 percent to $136.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 5.2 percent to $4.86 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.52 percent on Monday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 4.1 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of XERAVA (eravacycline) for complicated intra-abdominal infections.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) rose 3.5 percent to $81.40 after climbing 2.13 percent on Monday.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 2.5 percent to $31.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been awarded a large contract for Vietnam’s largest olefins plant.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) fell 28.9 percent to $23.56 in pre-market trading after it was announced the FDA issued a CRL on WAYLIVRA.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) shares fell 12.4 percent to $7.45 in pre-market after the company announced management changes and reaffirmed in-line 2018 sales guidance.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) shares fell 12.4 percent to $47.02 in pre-market trading after the FDA issued a CRL on Volanesorsen.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) shares fell 6.8 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.52 percent on Monday.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 6.5 percent to $33.23 in pre-market trading after rising 2.72 percent on Monday.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) shares fell 5.5 percent to $29.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.07 percent on Monday.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) shares fell 5.2 percent to $77.47 in pre-market trading. Best Buy posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) fell 5.1 percent to $34.67 in pre-market trading.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) fell 4.6 percent to $4.77 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.85 percent on Monday.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) fell 4.1 percent to $25.70 in pre-market trading after announcing a $440 million public offering of ordinary shares.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 4.1 percent to $2.38 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 7.36 percent on Monday.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 3.3 percent to $23.27 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.42 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.