A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher early pre-market trade. A report on U.S. international trade in goods for July and data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 25 points to 26,102.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 3 points to 2,901.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 15 points to 7,583.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.55 percent to trade at $76.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.22 percent to trade at $69.02 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.39 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.08 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.19 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.32 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.26 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.06 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.28 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.10 percent and India’s BSE Sensex jumped 0.52 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Needham upgraded Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Hold to Buy.

Wright Medical shares fell 4.63 percent to $25.55 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News