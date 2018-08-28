38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares surged 179.17 percent to close at $2.01 on Monday.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares gained 32.46 percent to close at $3.55.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 21.84 percent to close at $53.44. The Canada-based cannabis company said its fully owned subsidiary was selected by the province of Nova Scotia to supply cannabis products for sale to the public ahead of the recreational legalization of cannabis in October.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares climbed 21.13 percent to close at $12.04 on Monday after surging 16.39 percent on Friday.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVB) gained 16.24 percent to close at $3.65.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 16.23 percent to close at $112.59.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) surged 14.54 percent to close at $17.25.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) rose 14.35 percent to close at $4.78 on Monday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) jumped 13.57 percent to close at $3.85.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares rose 12.75 percent to close at $6.10 on Monday.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) climbed 11.83 percent to close at $4.82 on Monday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) rose 11.61 percent to close at $2.50 on Monday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares jumped 11.32 percent to close at $19.17.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) climbed 10.91 percent to close at $14.95.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) rose 10.71 percent to close at $3.10.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) jumped 10.66 percent to close at $28.96 on Monday.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) gained 10.58 percent to close at $3.45.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 10.5 percent to close at $4.84.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 8.79 percent to close at $4.95 after the company disclosed that it has secured $650 million capital commitment from 2 leading institutional lenders.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) climbed 8.62 percent to close at $31.12 after the company late Sunday announced a partnership with Ctrip to bring exclusive travel benefits to premium members.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) gained 7.55 percent to close at $7.55. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare with a Buy rating.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares rose 5.47 percent to close at $89.60 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares gained 5.38 percent to close at $2.94 after reporting closing of $10 million private placement.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 5.34 percent to close at $25.26 after the company on Sunday announced the Radeon Pro V340 graphics card.
Losers
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares tumbled 31.09 percent to close at $13.94. Eidos Therapeutics reported the publication of AG10 molecular design in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares dropped 11.54 percent to close at $2.07.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 11.12 percent to close at $14.71.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) shares declined 10.52 percent to close at $23.40.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dipped 9.42 percent to close at $24.05.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) fell 8.96 percent to close at $4.88 on Monday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) dropped 8.85 percent to close at $11.85.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares dropped 8.75 percent to close at $3.13.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) fell 8.67 percent to close at $4.95.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares tumbled 8.33 percent to close at $51.20.
- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) fell 8.2 percent to close at $11.75.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) dropped 6.74 percent to close at $4.84.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dipped 4.38 percent to close at $19.625. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hibbett Sports from Buy to Hold.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) dropped 4.22 percent to close at $26.79 after the company agreed to acquire Cartiva, Inc. for $435 million in cash.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.