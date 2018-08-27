Detroit-based Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced Monday that more than 100 commission-free ETFs are available to customers on the Ally Invest platform, including environmental, social and governance-focused funds.

What Happened

Ally customers will now have access to WisdomTree Investments Inc (NASDAQ: WETF) ETFs and more than 30 iShares ETFs from BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK).

"We're proud to introduce commission-free ETFs from some of the industry's most innovative and admired providers and give our customers even more choice when it comes to their investing preferences," Ally Invest Executive Director David Dusseault said in a statement.

Why It’s Important

"Particularly in today's investing climate, we believe investors shouldn't have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential," WisdomTree Executive Vice President Kurt MacAlpine said in the announcement. "Our Modern Alpha investment strategies combine the outperformance potential of active management with the structural benefits of ETFs to offer investors products that are built for performance.'

What’s Next

Ally said it will soon notify customers of educational opportunities on how to trade ETFs. The commission-free ETFs are available immediately, the company said.

Ally's Detroit headquarters. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.