30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares jumped 137.5 percent to $1.71.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares surged 33.6 percent to $3.58.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares jumped 20.6 percent to $11.99 after surging 16.39 percent on Friday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 19 percent to $52.20. The Canada-based cannabis company said its fully owned subsidiary was selected by the province of Nova Scotia to supply cannabis products for sale to the public ahead of the recreational legalization of cannabis in October.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 18.1 percent to $3.30 after reporting closing of $10 million private placement.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) gained 14.8 percent to $111.15.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) rose 10.9 percent to $3.46.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) climbed 9.3 percent to $31.315 after the company late Sunday announced a partnership with Ctrip to bring exclusive travel benefits to premium members.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 9.3 percent to $4.975 after the company disclosed that it has secured $650 million capital commitment from 2 leading institutional lenders.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 9.2 percent to $4.78.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 8.5 percent to $1.53 after the company disclosed that first patient has been dosed in Phase 2 trial of prexigebersen.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares rose 7.6 percent to $91.40 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) climbed 7.5 percent to $4.30 amid continued momentum in cannabis-related stocks.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) gained 6.7 percent to $7.49. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare with a Buy rating.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares rose 6.2 percent to $2.9850. Citigroup initiated Rigel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 5.6 percent to $25.32 after the company on Sunday announced the Radeon Pro V340 graphics card.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 5.3 percent to $5.79.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) climbed 5.1 percent to $180.36 after the company on Sunday announced the China Drug Administration (CDA) accepted its New Drug Application For Zanubrutinib in relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 4.3 percent to $4.475. Morgan Stanley upgraded AK Steel from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares dipped 33 percent to $13.555. Eidos Therapeutics reported the publication of AG10 molecular design in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) dropped 17.2 percent to $4.49.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares fell 12.8 percent to $2.04.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares dipped 10.4 percent to $5.24.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares fell 8.4 percent to $2.4286.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares declined 8.4 percent to $13.28.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) dropped 7.8 percent to $4.785.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares declined 7.7 percent to $3.17.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) dropped 5.6 percent to $26.40 after the company agreed to acquire Cartiva, Inc. for $435 million in cash.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dipped 4.1 percent to $19.70. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hibbett Sports from Buy to Hold.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 3.8 percent to $310.69 after CEO Elon Musk said Friday night the company will remain public despite saying earlier in August funding had been secured for a go-private transaction.
