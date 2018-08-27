Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock was trading higher by more than 17 percent early Monday morning. The Canada-based cannabis company said its fully owned subsidiary was selected by the province of Nova Scotia to supply cannabis products for sale to the public ahead of the recreational legalization of cannabis in October.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) was trading higher by nearly 2 percent after the country's central bank took action to end a 10-week decline in its currency.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) was trading higher by more than 1 percent after the FDA approved ibrutinib as a single agent and combination therapy with rituximab for people living with a rare and incurable type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: MGTX) was trading flat after the clinical stage gene therapy company said the FDA granted a rare pediatric disease designation for its product candidate AAV-CNGA3 for the treatment of patients with achromatopsia (ACHM) due to mutations in the CNGA3 gene.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading lower by nearly 3 percent after CEO Elon Musk said Friday night the company will remain public despite saying earlier in August funding had been secured for a go-private transaction.

