24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 13.4 percent to $11.27 in pre-market trading after surging 16.39 percent on Friday.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 12.1 percent to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that first patient has been dosed in Phase 2 trial of prexigebersen.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 11.5 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has sold two DragonFly Pro 3D Printers to the United States Armed Forces..
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.5 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been selected by Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. to supply a variety of adult-use cannabis brands and products.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.9 percent to $5.99 in pre-market trading.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares rose 7.6 percent to $91.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 7.3 percent to $30.23 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.06 percent on Friday.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 7.3 percent to $5.58 in pre-market trading after surging 17.91 percent on Friday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 5.9 percent to $47.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.38 percent on Friday.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 5.8 percent to $3.85 after climbing 5.81 percent on Friday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares rose 5.7 percent to $2.97 in pre-market.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ: IIJI) shares rose 5.6 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.20 percent on Friday.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 5.6 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 33.22 percent on Friday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 4.2 percent to $11.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.61 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT) fell 8 percent to $8.25 in pre-market trading.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) shares fell 6.3 percent to $2.70 in pre-market after rising 7.06 percent on Friday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares fell 6 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares fell 5.2 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading.
- Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: JT) fell 4.8 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP) shares fell 4.8 percent to $90.06 in pre-market trading.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares fell 4.1 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.50 percent on Friday.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) fell 3.6 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.50 percent on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 3.4 percent to $312.05 in pre-market trading.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 3.2 percent to $4.62 in pre-market trading.
