44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Alliance MMA, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMMA) shares jumped 110.32 percent to close at $0.42 on Friday after the company announced early this morning it has entered into agreement to acquire big data SaaS company SCWorx Corp.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) surged 38.97 percent to close at $5.42 on Friday after surging 14.37 percent on Thursday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares gained 28.78 percent to close at $5.19 on Friday after dropping 3.36 percent on Thursday.
- China Commercial Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) climbed 24.51 percent to close at $0.79 after the company reported it had regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) gained 21.1 percent to close at $4.19.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 17.91 percent to close at $5.20.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) climbed 16.67 percent to close at $3.15.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 16.39 percent to close at $9.94.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) gained 15.33 percent to close at $157.20 following a Q2 earnings beat.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 15.14 percent to close at $9.05.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) jumped 14.81 percent to close at $123.69 following strong Q2 earnings.The company also issued strong Q3 guidance and raised 2018 sales guidance.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares gained 14.67 percent to close at $43.86.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) rose 14.46 percent to close at $5.78.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) jumped 12.64 percent to close at $8.20. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources with a Buy rating.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 12.42 percent to close at $100.64.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) climbed 11.05 percent to close at $10.25.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) rose 10.64 percent to close at $33.38.
- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) gained 10.19 percent to close at $15.46. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum with an Outperform rating.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) rose 10.08 percent to close at $17.48 on Friday.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) gained 9.27 percent to close at $24.16. Ichor Holdings will replace Super Micro Computer Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, August 27.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) climbed 9.19 percent to close at $308.58. Arista Networks will replace GGP Inc. in the S&P 500 effective on Tuesday, August 28.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 8.32 percent to close at $10.54.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) gained 8.21 percent to close at $3.03.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares surged 7.44 percent to close at $36.66.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares rose 6.05 percent to close at $13.32 after the company reported Q2 results.
Losers
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dropped 33.22 percent to close at $6.11 on Friday after the company posted weak quarterly results late Thursday and announced it would be overhauling its consumer finance business.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) tumbled 30.19 percent to close at $20.525 on Friday after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 forecast.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) fell 15.85 percent to close at $84.91 after the company announced sale of 5.85 million new shares, totalling 14.9% of outstanding shares. China Biologic Products disclosed that it has received a letter from CITIC Capital withdrawing its preliminary non-binding offer.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 15.01 percent to close at $29.00. Raymond James downgraded Mammoth Energy from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 13.21 percent to close at $2.30.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 12.24 percent to close at $6.02 after the company reported Q2 results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 10.41 percent to close at $3.27.
- HF FOODS GROUP INC (NASDAQ: HFFG) shares fell 9.89 percent to close at $13.6966.
- OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMED) dropped 9.66 percent to close at $2.15.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) tumbled 9.58 percent to close at $3.21.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) dipped 9.17 percent to close at $48.32. Foot Locker reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) dipped 9 percent to close at $1.92.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 8.84 percent to close at $1.34 after disclosing $250M mixed securities shelf offering.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 8.6 percent to close at $29.65. Gap reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, while same-store sales for its brand Gap missed expectations.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) fell 8.25 percent to close at $3.67.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) dropped 7.16 percent to close at $38.39. Bank of America downgraded Acacia Communications from Neutral to Underperform.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) tumbled 6.96 percent to close at $ 28.75. RBC Capital downgraded Clearwater Paper from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) dropped 6.03 percent to close at $3.4300.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) dropped 5.47 percent to close at $36.64 following Q4 results.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.