40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Alliance MMA, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMMA) shares surged 144.8 percent to $0.488900 after the company announced early this morning it has entered into agreement to acquire big data SaaS company SCWorx Corp.
- China Commercial Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) gained 43.4 percent to $0.91 after the company reported it had regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares jumped 25.5 percent to $5.0584 after dropping 3.36 percent on Thursday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) climbed 14.7 percent to $2.685 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q2 EPS and sales.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) rose 14.4 percent to $155.90 following a Q2 earnings beat.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 13.8 percent to $122.62 following strong Q2 earnings.The company also issued strong Q3 guidance and raised 2018 sales guidance.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 12 percent to $4.39 after surging 14.37 percent on Thursday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 11.8 percent to $9.550.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) surged 11.3 percent to $3.1157.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 11.2 percent to $7.95.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) climbed 11.1 percent to $3.00.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 10.3 percent to $42.20.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 9.9 percent to $ 32.17.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) gained 9.7 percent to $24.25. Ichor Holdings will replace Super Micro Computer Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, August 27.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) climbed 8.9 percent to $307.67. Arista Networks will replace GGP Inc. in the S&P 500 effective on Tuesday, August 28.
- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) gained 7.3 percent to $15.05. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum with an Outperform rating.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 7.1 percent to $13.3968 after declining 7.20 percent on Thursday.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares surged 7 percent to $36.50.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 6.6 percent to $10.37.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares rose 6.5 percent to $13.37 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) gained 5.2 percent to $14.05. Loop Capital upgraded Casa Systems from Hold to Buy.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) climbed 3.8 percent to $7.56. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources with a Buy rating.
- Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) rose 3.3 percent to $39.11. Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) reported a deal to buy all Spectra Energy Partners shares in a $3.3 billion deal.
Losers
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dipped 29.6 percent to $20.70 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 forecast.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) fell 20 percent to $7.32 after the company posted weak quarterly results late Thursday and announced it would be overhauling its consumer finance business.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) dropped 16.2 percent to $84.60 after the company announced sale of 5.85 million new shares, totalling 14.9% of outstanding shares. China Biologic Products disclosed that it has received a letter from CITIC Capital withdrawing its preliminary non-binding offer.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) dipped 12.6 percent to $46.51. Foot Locker reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 11.4 percent to $2.3468.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 10.6 percent to $30.50. Raymond James downgraded Mammoth Energy from Outperform to Market Perform.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 10.5 percent to $29.031. Gap reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, while same-store sales for its brand Gap missed expectations.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) dropped 8.9 percent to $35.3240 following Q4 results.
- iPass Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAS) dipped 8.1 percent to $1.9399.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) dropped 7 percent to $38.4862. Bank of America downgraded Acacia Communications from Neutral to Underperform.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 6.8 percent to $1.3700 after disclosing $250M mixed securities shelf offering.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) tumbled 6.8 percent to $28.80. RBC Capital downgraded Clearwater Paper from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) dropped 6.8 percent to $3.4009.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 6.6 percent to $6.41 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) fell 5.5 percent to $3.78.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 3.4 percent to $23.80. HP reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares fell 3 percent to $150.170. VMware reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
