30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 27.2 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q2 EPS and sales.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) shares rose 12.5 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after declining 2.04 percent on Thursday.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) rose 10.3 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) rose 8.6 percent to $148.02 in pre-market trading following a Q2 earnings beat.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 7.7 percent to $116.00 in pre-market trading following strong Q2 earnings.The company also issued strong Q3 guidance and raised 2018 sales guidance.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) rose 7.2 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after surging 14.37 percent on Thursday.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 7.1 percent to $36.58 after dropping 4.93 percent on Thursday.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares rose 6.3 percent to $7.31 in pre-market after the company reported Q2 results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares rose 5.9 percent to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 5.9 percent to $58.28 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.32 percent on Thursday.
- Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) rose 5.7 percent to $40 in pre-market trading. Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) reported a deal to buy all Spectra Energy Partners shares in a $3.3 billion deal.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 5.3 percent to $15.26 in pre-market trading after falling 8.81 percent on Thursday.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 5.2 percent to $41 in pre-market trading.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) rose 4.8 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading after declining 3.14 percent on Thursday.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) rose 4.5 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.28 percent on Thursday.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 4.3 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 4.2 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.36 percent on Thursday.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 4 percent to $13 in pre-market trading after declining 7.20 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) fell 20.1 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 forecast.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) fell 10 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 7.5 percent to $1.36 in pre-market after disclosing $250M mixed securities shelf offering.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 6.9 percent to $30.21 in pre-market trading. Gap reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, while same-store sales for its brand Gap missed expectations.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares fell 6.8 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 52.00 percent on Thursday.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares fell 5.3 percent to $90.06 in pre-market trading. Ross Stores reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak guidance for the third quarter.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares fell 3.6 percent to $149.16 in pre-market trading. VMware reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) fell 3.6 percent to $7.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.61 percent on Thursday.
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) fell 3.6 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) fell 3 percent to $40.11 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.16 percent on Thursday.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 2.7 percent to $23.98 in the pre-market trading session. HP reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year profit forecast.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) shares fell 2.4 percent to $207.45 in pre-market trading. Intuit reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued downbeat forecast for the first quarter. The company also disclosed that its CEO Brad Smith will step down effective January 1.
