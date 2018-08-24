42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares climbed 52 percent to close at $2.66 on Thursday after the company announced it will raise a $10 million private placement.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) rose 39.84 percent to close at $1.79 after posting unexpected profit in Q2.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares rose 33.61 percent to close at $4.81 on Thursday.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) rose 21.17 percent to close at $9.50 on Thursday.
- Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares rose 19.67 percent to close at $5.05 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 18.33 percent to close at $3.55.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) jumped 16.5 percent to close at $72.94 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Comps were up 4.6 percent in the quarter. The company also raised FY18 guidance.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 15.95 percent to close at $8.14.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: LX) shares jumped 15.05 percent to close at $12.84 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) gained 14.89 percent to close at $2.70.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) climbed 14.37 percent to close at $3.90.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) gained 14.13 percent to close at $46.85 after the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 10.95 percent to close at $2.33.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares gained 10.73 percent to close at $2.58.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) surged 10.35 percent to close at $5.97 following upbeat Q2 results.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) gained 10 percent to close at $2.20.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) jumped 9.85 percent to close at $20.64 on Thursday as the company announced publication of AG10 molecular design in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) gained 8.16 percent to close at $41.35. Piper Jaffray upgraded Acacia Communications from Neutral to Overweight.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) jumped 6.97 percent to close at $19.95. Piper Jaffray upgraded Finisar from Neutral to Overweight.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares rose 6.36 percent to close at $100.69 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 6.27 percent to close at $14.75 following Q2 results.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 4.8 percent to close at $13.10 after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 19.57 percent to close at $1.11 on Thursday after the FDA said it has not reached consensus for CaprX submission within review period. PAVmed said that the FDA recommended the company take appropriate steps to extend review process through review submission.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) dropped 17.56 percent to close at $14.93.
- Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) shares tumbled 15.48 percent to close at $20.10 on Thursday after the company reported Q2 results.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) fell 14.99 percent to close at $15.20.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares dropped 12.84 percent to close at $4.75.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) dropped 12.83 percent to close at $2.65. Stein Mart posted Q2 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $310.94 million. Comps were up 0.7 percent year-over-year and the company said it anticipates low single-digit comps growth in the second half of the year.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 12.26 percent to close at $3.72.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 11.41 percent to close at $28.25. L Brands reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY18 forecast. The company also disclosed that CEO Of Victoria's Secret PINK brand Denise Landman will retire at the year end.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 11.25 percent to close at $6.86. Qudian is expected to release Q2 results on August 24.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares declined 10.42 percent to close at $12.675. 1-800 Flowers.com posted Q4 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $229.9 million.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 10.41 percent to close at $33.55. KeyBanc downgraded La-Z-Boy from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) dipped 10.14 percent to close at $1.86.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) shares declined 9.3 percent to close at $1.95.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: CUE) fell 9.24 percent to close at $8.35.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 8.81 percent to close at $14.50. Puxin posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) tumbled 8.26 percent to close at $2.11 after reporting Q2 results. Stage Stores posted Q2 loss of $0.60 per share on sales of $369 million.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) shares declined 7.97 percent to close at $30.35. Baird downgraded ABM from Outperform to Neutral.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) slipped 7.76 percent to close at $19.73.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) declined 7.46 percent to close at $2.73.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares fell 7.65 percent to close at $72.72 after the company late Wednesday reported a Q4 earnings miss.
