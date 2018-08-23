Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) announced a new partnership Thursday with the professional e-sports league Overwatch League.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Twitter will broadcast near-real-time video highlights on its platform starting with the Overwatch League All-Star Weekend this weekend, according to a joint press release. Highlight clips from every match throughout the regular season, playoffs and Grand Finals will be broadcast.

The collaboration between Twitter and Overwatch "breaks new ground" in terms of creative programming and video-on-demand content, the press release said.

"From the inception of the Overwatch League, the community on Twitter has always been one of our most passionate and engaged," said Daniel Cherry, vice president and chief marketing officer for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Esports Leagues. "That's why we are particularly excited to announce this collaboration, beginning with the Overwatch League's All-Star Weekend."

Twitter is where Overwatch League conversations occur, said Rishi Chadha, the social media platform's head of gaming partnerships.

"Overwatch League is one of the most tweeted-about e-sports leagues on the platform, and this partnership will bolster that conversation."

The agreement calls for the creation of a "Watchpoint," a weekly preview show covering Overwatch League matches.

The show will stream live on Twitter through "@overwatchleague" and provide fans with stats, predictions, analysis and more.

