41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 45.2 percent to $2.54 after the company announced it will raise a $10 million private placement.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 27.3 percent to $1.6295 after posting unexpected profit in Q2.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: LX) shares climbed 23.5 percent to $13.78 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) gained 21.8 percent to $9.55.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) gained 19.7 percent to $4.31.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) rose 14.9 percent to $2.70.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares jumped 12.4 percent to $3.27.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) gained 12 percent to $45.95 after the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) climbed 11.9 percent to $ 2.45. Monaker named Donald Monaco as Chairman of the Board.
- Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares rose 11.6 percent to $4.71 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) jumped 11.6 percent to $23.91. Leerink Swann upgraded American Renal Associates from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 11.4 percent to $2.339.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) gained 11.3 percent to $2.2250.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 10.8 percent to $69.39 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Comps were up 4.6 percent in the quarter. The company also raised FY18 guidance.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) climbed 9.6 percent to $71.59.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares rose 9.6 percent to $10.04.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) surged 9 percent to $5.89 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) rose 9 percent to $41.64. Piper Jaffray upgraded Acacia Communications from Neutral to Overweight.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 8.7 percent to $3.75.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) jumped 7.6 percent to $20.065. Piper Jaffray upgraded Finisar from Neutral to Overweight.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares rose 7.4 percent to $101.63 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 6.1 percent to $14.7140 following Q2 results.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 5.5 percent to $13.18 after reporting Q1 results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 4.7 percent to $2.04. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Plug Power with an Outperform rating.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) shares dipped 17.1 percent to $19.73 after the company reported Q2 results.
- PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) dropped 15.6 percent to $1.165 after the FDA said it has not reached consensus for CaprX submission within review period; PAVmed says the FDA recommended the company take appropriate steps to extend review process through review submission.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 10.6 percent to $28.51. L Brands reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY18 forecast. The company also disclosed that CEO Of Victoria's Secret PINK brand Denise Landman will retire at the year end.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 10.5 percent to $2.72. Stein Mart posted Q2 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $310.94 million. Comps were up 0.7 percent year-over-year and the company said it anticipates low single-digit comps growth in the second half of the year.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dropped 10.4 percent to $3.80.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) tumbled 9.6 percent to $2.08 after reporting Q2 results. Stage Stores posted Q2 loss of $0.60 per share on sales of $369 million.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares dipped 9.5 percent to $4.931.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 9.4 percent to $19.39.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) dropped 9.1 percent to $3.9299.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) shares dipped 8.9 percent to $71.77 after the company late Wednesday reported a Q4 earnings miss.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 8.4 percent to $7.080. Qudian is expected to release Q2 results on August 24.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) dropped 8 percent to $2.7162.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 7.9 percent to $34.50. KeyBanc downgraded La-Z-Boy from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $30.45. Baird downgraded ABM from Outperform to Neutral.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares declined 7.6 percent to $13.07. 1-800 Flowers.com posted Q4 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $229.9 million.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 7.5 percent to $14.71. Puxin posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) shares fell 7.1 percent to $2.65.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.