Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) stock gained more than 4 percent Thursday morning after the China-based company reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Digging beyond the headline numbers, Alibaba showed multiple impressive growth metrics, including a 93 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the cloud business.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) gained more than 7 percent after the retailer reported a top-and-bottom-line beat, highlighted by a 4.6-percent comparable brand revenue growth and an 8.9-percent revenue growth in online sales. Management also lifted its full year 2018 guidance and expects comparable brand revenue growth of 3-5 percent.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading lower after UBS analysts highlighted teardown experts who found multiple Model 3 quality issues. The car scored a "below average" score on a fit and finish quality, which is disappointing for a car selling near $50,000.

MYnd Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: MYND) gained more than 7 percent after the mental health company announced a partnership with Employee Assistance Network (EAN) for work-related training and education programs. It should be noted MYnd Analytics is a "low-float" stock with just 2.8 million shares outstanding which implies it can be hyper reactive to news items.

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) lost more than 20 percent after the FDA notified the medical device company it hasn't reached a consensus decision related to its CaprX submission within the review period. The agency suggested Pavmed extend the review process through a re-submission.

