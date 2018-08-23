Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2018 4:18am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA House Price Index for June is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • New home sales report for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for August is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

