Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently clinched a modification contract in relation to F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers (MTC). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by Sep 30, 2020. Boeing's F-15 Strike Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter aircraft. Its proven design is unbeatable in air-to-air combat, with more than 100 aerial combat victories.

Valued at $11.5 million, the contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. Per the terms of the deal, the company will implement Mission Planning-18 (MP-18) into F-15C and F-15E MTCs to be compliant with Combat Air Force Distributed Mission Operations standards updates. The MP-18 updated changes will be installed in to the F-15C and F-15E trainers.

Work will be executed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC; Mountain Home AFB, ID; Langley AFB, VA; Kadena AB, Japan; and RAF Lakenheath, England. The company will utilize fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds to complete the task.

Related Links:

Fed On Center Stage As Jackson Hole Meeting Starts, With Powell Speech Friday

Leveraged ETF Gets A Lift UBS's Boeing Upgrade