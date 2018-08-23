Market Overview

Boeing Secures Air Force Deal To Modify F-15 Program
Zacks , Zacks  
August 23, 2018 9:25pm   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently clinched a modification contract in relation to F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers (MTC). Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by Sep 30, 2020. Boeing's F-15 Strike Eagle is a twin-engine, all-weather tactical fighter aircraft. Its proven design is unbeatable in air-to-air combat, with more than 100 aerial combat victories.

Valued at $11.5 million, the contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. Per the terms of the deal, the company will implement Mission Planning-18 (MP-18) into F-15C and F-15E MTCs to be compliant with Combat Air Force Distributed Mission Operations standards updates. The MP-18 updated changes will be installed in to the F-15C and F-15E trainers.

Work will be executed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC; Mountain Home AFB, ID; Langley AFB, VA; Kadena AB, Japan; and RAF Lakenheath, England. The company will utilize fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds to complete the task.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

