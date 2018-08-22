Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2018 5:23pm   Comments
Share:
Related WSM
10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2018
Williams-Sonoma +7% after earnings topper (Seeking Alpha)
Related ZAYO
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2018
4 Reasons Why BofA Is Bullish On Zayo Group
Zayo Group +5.9% after Q4 profits top consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are up 7 percent following a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 77 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $1.275 billion, beating estimates by $150 million. Comps were up 4.6 percent in the quarter. The company also raised FY18 guidance.
  • Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) shares were up 6 percent shortly after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $658 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The stock was up marginally at time of publication.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are up 4 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 95 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $780 million, beating estimates by $6 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
  • Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 4 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $12 million beating estimates by $700,000.

Losers

  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $311 million, beating estimates by $26 million. Earnings came in at $(0.02), up from $(0.28) in the same quarter of last year. Comps were up 0.7 percent year-over-year and the company said it anticipates low single-digit comps growth in the second half of the year.
  • QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: QADA) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $85 million, beating estimates by $3 million. GAAP EPS came in at 5 cents per share, which doesn't compare to the 7 cents per share estimate. The company raised FY19 guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LTRX + QADA)

Q2 Earnings Outlook For QAD
Lantronix's Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2018
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WSM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Verizon: The Dow Powerhouse Few Are Discussing

Infographic: PC Gamers Prefer Nvidia GPUs