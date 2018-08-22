6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are up 7 percent following a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 77 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $1.275 billion, beating estimates by $150 million. Comps were up 4.6 percent in the quarter. The company also raised FY18 guidance.
- Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) shares were up 6 percent shortly after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $658 million, beating estimates by $2 million. The stock was up marginally at time of publication.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are up 4 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 95 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $780 million, beating estimates by $6 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 4 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $12 million beating estimates by $700,000.
Losers
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares are down 8 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Sales came in at $311 million, beating estimates by $26 million. Earnings came in at $(0.02), up from $(0.28) in the same quarter of last year. Comps were up 0.7 percent year-over-year and the company said it anticipates low single-digit comps growth in the second half of the year.
- QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: QADA) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $85 million, beating estimates by $3 million. GAAP EPS came in at 5 cents per share, which doesn't compare to the 7 cents per share estimate. The company raised FY19 guidance.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.