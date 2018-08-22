Market Overview

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2018 12:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) surged 68.6 percent to $2.31 as the company signed a sale and purchase deal to buy Millennium Sapphire for $50 million.
  • Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares jumped 32.8 percent to $12.30 after the micro-cap wastewater treatment company lost nearly 70 percent on Tuesday. The low-float stock is no stranger to extreme volatility on no notable news. The company even acknowledged in a press release Tuesday evening "it is not aware of the reasons for the recent volatility in its stock price."
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) climbed 24.7 percent to $1.05 after the company reached a memorandum of understanding to acquire Bakken assets for around $17.8 million.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares gained 22 percent to $61.05 after the company announced it will partner with Pfizer through 2021 to co-promote Colorguard stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) jumped 16.9 percent to $25.73 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 13.8 percent to $37.65 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) climbed 12.3 percent to $21.13.
  • AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) gained 11.2 percent to $19.90 following Q2 results.
  • Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) climbed 11.2 percent to $40.01.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 10.7 percent to $5.879.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) gained 10 percent to $2.475.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) surged 9.8 percent to $3.91.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) climbed 9.6 percent to $109.30. Lowe's reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its full-year outlook.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) shares climbed 9.1 percent to $65.90 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ: NAVG) rose 8.8 percent to $69.925. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) announced plans to acquire Navigators Group for $70 per share in cash.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) climbed 8.4 percent to $9.95.
  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 7.9 percent to $4.035 after the maker of mobile games said it's working with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to develop a new "Star Wars" video game. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but the announcement helped push Zynga's stock above the $4 resistance level.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) climbed 7.5 percent to $46.06 after reporting strong Q4 earnings.
  • Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 7.4 percent to $22.41 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 7.2 percent to $43.385 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares rose 7 percent to $9.575 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) rose 6.6 percent to $50.87 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • istar Inc (NYSE: STAR) gained 6.4 percent to $10.70 after the REIT company that focuses on the commercial side of the business will be included in the SmallCap 600 index.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 6.1 percent to $5.505 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and increased its buyback plan from $60 million to $120 million.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 5.2 percent to $87.575 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares dropped 15.8 percent to $15.45 following preliminary Q4 results and Q1 sales guidance. The company announced it will not be able to file 10-K by required date to regain Nasdaq listing compliance.
  • Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NASDAQ: BNED) dropped 14.1 percent to $5.46 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss. The company also disclosed that it has acquired PaperRater.com.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares dipped 13.9 percent to $1.80 after the company announced a 1.2M unit offering at $1.50 per unit.
  • New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) declined 13 percent to $1.38. New Age Beverages priced its 8.2 million share common stock offering at $1.28 per share.
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 9.4 percent to $1.65 after reporting an offering of 1 million shares of common stock.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) dropped 6.9 percent to $10.250.
  • Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) shares declined 6.9 percent to $19.70.
  • Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI) dropped 6.7 percent to $29.30.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) fell 6 percent to $2.70.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 5.8 percent to $22.581 after Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.

