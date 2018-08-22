Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stock gained more than 6 percent Wednesday morning and was trading above its 52-week high of $84.14. The retailer reported its second-quarter results which included a top-and-bottom-line beat. CEO Brian Cornell said in a CNBC interview he expects to see a strong holiday shopping season and is looking to capitalize on the Toys 'R' Us closure.

ishares MSCI Mexico (NYSE: EWW) could see increased volatility throughout Wednesday's trading session. The ETF offers exposure to Mexican companies and could move as Mexican and U.S. officials are scheduled to resume talks with autos possibly dominating the discussion, Reuters reported.

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) gained more than 15 percent after the micro-cap wastewater treatment company lost nearly 70 percent on Tuesday. The low-float stock is no stranger to extreme volatility on no notable news. The company even acknowledged in a press release Tuesday evening "it is not aware of the reasons for the recent volatility in its stock price."

Istar Inc (NYSE: STAR) gained more than 5 percent after the REIT company that focuses on the commercial side of the business will be included in the SmallCap 600 index.

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) gained around 10 percent after the maker of mobile games said it's working with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to develop a new "Star Wars" video game. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but the announcement helped push Zynga's stock above the $4 resistance level.

