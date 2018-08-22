24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares rose 27.4 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 67.91 percent on Tuesday.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares rose 20.6 percent to $60.36 in pre-market trading. Exact Sciences and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) entered into a U.S. promotion agreement for Cologuard.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) rose 32.7 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has acquired the drug candidate momelotinib from Gilead Sciences.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 19.4 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 14 percent to $23.77 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) shares rose 13.5 percent to $68.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 11.2 percent to $24.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ: NAVG) rose 10.4 percent to $70.90 in pre-market trading. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) announced plans to acquire Navigators Group for $70 per share in cash.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 9.8 percent to $6.85 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 9.6 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading as the company signed a multi-year deal with Disney to develop free-to-play mobile Star Wars game.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares rose 7.8 percent to $9.65 in pre-market following upbeat Q3 results.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 7.7 percent to $5.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and increased its buyback plan from $60 million to $120 million.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 7.7 percent to $43.61 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) rose 5.8 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) rose 5.1 percent to $87.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) rose 5 percent to $44.95 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 earnings.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 4.5 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.00 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares fell 20.2 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading following preliminary Q4 results and Q1 sales guidance. The company announced it will not be able to file 10-K by required date to regain Nasdaq listing compliance.
- Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares fell 6.8 percent to $10.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.97 percent on Tuesday.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares fell 3.8 percent to $10.33 in pre-market trading.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 3.7 percent to $124.25 in pre-market trading after rising 2.93 percent on Tuesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 3.7 percent to $12.52 in pre-market trading after declining 7.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 3.3 percent to $1.76 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 1 million shares of common stock.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 2.3 percent to $97.50 in pre-market trading. Lowe's reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its full-year outlook.
