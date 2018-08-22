50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares climbed 36 percent to close at $4.08 on Tuesday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) climbed 23.4 percent to close at $7.54 after its post-IPO analyst quiet period ends, with Goldman Sachs initiating coverage with a "Buy" rating and $12 price target.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 20.86 percent to close at $21.15.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 20.58 percent to close at $18.81.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 20 percent to close at $6.24.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) climbed 19.76 percent to close at $4.97.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) gained 18.98 percent to close at $3.95.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) jumped 18.05 percent to close at $0.55 as cannabis stocks rise.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) surged 17.58 percent to close at $4.08.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) climbed 16 percent to close at $24.14.
- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) gained 14.63 percent to close at $43.95 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) climbed 14.45 percent to close at $3.96 after the company announced a plan to repurchase up to $15 million worth of its stock at $4.00-$4.50 per share.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 14.43 percent to close at $2.30.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares gained 14.39 percent to close at $20.59 after announcing upbeat quarterly earnings.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) climbed 14.37 percent to close at $6.13.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) gained 14.29 percent to close at $5.28.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares gained 13.81 percent to close at $10.51.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) rose 13.79 percent to close at $39.52 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 13.25 percent to close at $8.29 after the Canada-based cannabis company said it reached initial supply agreements for retail distribution across the country ahead of the legalization of the recreational market in October.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) gained 13.25 percent to close at $5.64.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 12.71 percent to close at $25.27 on Tuesday.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) rose 12.26 percent to close at $16.66.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) gained 11.78 percent to close at $5.03.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.25 percent to close at $39.94. Tilray reported an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation to supply a variety of adult-use cannabis brands and products.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 9.84 percent to close at $4.80.
- Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) gained 7.63 percent to close at $8.75.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares rose 6.25 percent to close at $46.75 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) shares rose 5.71 percent to close at $95.17 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) gained 5.47 percent to close at $69.66. Raymond James upgraded Avanos Medical from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) tumbled 67.91 percent to close at $9.26 on Tuesday.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares dipped 44.14 percent to close at $1.62 on Tuesday after the company cut Q2 guidance and reported diminished cash balances.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) fell 24.5 percent to close at $1.51 after reporting quarterly financial results, missing estimates on sales and earnings per share.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 15.95 percent to close at $9.75.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) dropped 13.38 percent to close at $3.56.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) dipped 12.13 percent to close at $7.935 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) fell 11.05 percent to close at $25.35.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares fell 10.46 percent to close at $6.85. J.Jill posted upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak Q3 forecast.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares declined 9.24 percent to close at $5.60.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) fell 9.23 percent to close at $2.36.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) dipped 9.09 percent to close at $2.00.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) fell 8.92 percent to close at $2.45.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) dropped 8.23 percent to close at $33.25. Appian announced 2 million share common stock offering priced at $35.15 per share.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) fell 8.15 percent to close at $79.05.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 8.01 percent to close at $17.92.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) dropped 7.9 percent to close at $14.33.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) dropped 7.6 percent to close at $2.31 following Q2 results. BOS Better Online Solns posted Q2 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $7.55 million.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) fell 7.1 percent to close at $55.88 following report that JP Morgan will launch a digital investing service next week.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 7.1 percent to close at $11.52 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) dropped 6.62 percent to close at $108.20 after the company earlier reported a Q1 earnings miss and cut its 2019 sales guidance.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) dipped 5.62 percent to close at $15.78. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from Outperform to Market Perform.
