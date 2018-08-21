Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2018 5:43pm   Comments
Share:
Related LZB
10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2018
After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/21/2018) (Seeking Alpha)
Related KEYS
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2018
After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/21/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) shares are up 20 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $385 million, beating estimates by $17 million.
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $1.01 billion, beating estimates by $47 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are up 9 percent following a second-quarter earnings came. Earnings came in at a penny per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $309 million, beating estimates by $8 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 4.6 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 84 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $992 million, beating estimates by $13 million.

Losers

  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 46 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $315 million, missing estimates by $2 million. Second-quarter comps were down 2.6 percent and the company sees FY18 comps down 1-2 percent year-over-year.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LZB + KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LZB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Starts Coverage Of Electrical, Multi-Industry Stocks Threatened By Tech Advances