5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) shares are up 20 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 31 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $385 million, beating estimates by $17 million.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $1.01 billion, beating estimates by $47 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are up 9 percent following a second-quarter earnings came. Earnings came in at a penny per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $309 million, beating estimates by $8 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 4.6 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 84 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $992 million, beating estimates by $13 million.
Losers
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 46 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $315 million, missing estimates by $2 million. Second-quarter comps were down 2.6 percent and the company sees FY18 comps down 1-2 percent year-over-year.
