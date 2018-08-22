Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Podcast: Can Emerging Market Equities Turn Around?
Leigh Drogen , Estimize  
 
August 22, 2018 11:33am   Comments
Share:

This week on the Estimize Roundtable, Estimize's CEO, Leigh Drogen and SVP of Media, Christine Short, are joined by Nick Colas from DataTrek Research.

The group begins by discussing Emerging Market equities which have been in a downward trend since the Financial Crisis, but could they be a good buying opportunity in the near future? The conversation then moves to consumer names, as this last week of earnings season ends with the retail parade, with thoughts on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and others. As always, we wrap up this podcast with Nick's update on crypto.

Related Links:

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Target Beats Q2 Expectations

Trump's Legal Woes Are The Center Of Attention: 5 Things The Globals Markets Are Talking About Today

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Emerging Markets Markets Media Trading Ideas

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (HD + MTCH)

Home Depot Sees Higher Costs As Tight Transport Markets Bite Retailer
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Switch Drops Following Downbeat Earnings; Truett-Hurst Shares Jump
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Up Over 100 Points; Veritone Shares Plunge
As Turkish Currency Concerns Ease, Market Gets A Boost; Home Depot Earnings Strong
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Home Depot Tops Q2 Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts React To Target's Q2: 'This Is As Good As It Is Going To Get'

Sticker Shock: Is GW Pharmaceutical's Epidiolex Really That Expensive?