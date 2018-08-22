This week on the Estimize Roundtable, Estimize's CEO, Leigh Drogen and SVP of Media, Christine Short, are joined by Nick Colas from DataTrek Research.

The group begins by discussing Emerging Market equities which have been in a downward trend since the Financial Crisis, but could they be a good buying opportunity in the near future? The conversation then moves to consumer names, as this last week of earnings season ends with the retail parade, with thoughts on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and others. As always, we wrap up this podcast with Nick's update on crypto.

