38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares jumped 22 percent to $3.66.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 18.4 percent to $1.48. The company is set to present trial results of Tonmya for military-related PTSD today at the 2018 Military Health System Research Symposium.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) rose 16 percent to $8.12.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) climbed 15.8 percent to $4.01 after the company announced a plan to repurchase up to $15 million worth of its stock at $4.00-$4.50 per share.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares climbed 14.8 percent to $20.66 after announcing upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) rose 14.29 percent to $5.28.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) gained 13.5 percent to $4.71.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 13.5 percent to $3.7687.
- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) gained 12.1 percent to $42.97 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) rose 11.1 percent to $38.57 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) surged 10.7 percent to $3.84.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) gained 10.11 percent to $0.513 as cannabis stocks rise.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares jumped 9.8 percent to $10.14.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 9.6 percent to $4.79.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) climbed 8.3 percent to $2.60.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 8 percent to $6.5938 after its post-IPO analyst quiet period ends, with Goldman Sachs initiating coverage with a "Buy" rating and $12 price target.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 7 percent to $7.83 after the Canada-based cannabis company said it reached initial supply agreements for retail distribution across the country ahead of the legalization of the recreational market in October.
- Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) gained 6.9 percent to $8.69.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 6.8 percent to $38.35. Tilray reported an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation to supply a variety of adult-use cannabis brands and products.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares rose 6 percent to $46.64 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) gained 4.8 percent to $69.205. Raymond James upgraded Avanos Medical from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) shares rose 4.7 percent to $94.25 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Losers
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares tumbled 45.2 percent to $1.59 after the company cut Q2 guidance and reported diminished cash balances.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) fell 30.3 percent to $20.13.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) dropped 16.5 percent to $1.67 after reporting quarterly financial results, missing estimates on sales and earnings per share.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) dipped 11.4 percent to $8.00 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 10.4 percent to $11.11 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) dropped 10.1 percent to $10.77.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) dipped 8.8 percent to $3.30.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) dropped 8.4 percent to $2.2907 following Q2 results. BOS Better Online Solns posted Q2 earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $7.55 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 7.6 percent to $2.4110 after declining 4.04 percent on Monday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) dropped 7.5 percent to $3.80.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares fell 7.2 percent to $7.10. J.Jill posted upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak Q3 forecast.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dropped 6.2 percent to $16.44.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) fell 5.6 percent to $56.78 following report that JP Morgan will launch a digital investing service next week.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) dropped 4.9 percent to $110.19 after the company earlier reported a Q1 earnings miss and cut its 2019 sales guidance.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares fell 4.4 percent to $128.75 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued Q4 guidance near the low end of estimates.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) dipped 4.4 percent to $15.99. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from Outperform to Market Perform.
