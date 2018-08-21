Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently secured a contract to support the F/A-18 aircrafts. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by December 2021.

Valued at $152.5 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland. Per the terms of the deal, the company will conduct designing, developing, integrating and testing of the Infrared Search and Track System (IRST) Block II, Phase II engineering change. These efforts will be carried out to replace the IRST Block I system.

Majority of the work will be executed in Orlando, FL. The company will utilize fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds to finance the task.

