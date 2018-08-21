Market Overview

Boeing Wins An $152M F/A-18 Jets Deal
Zacks , Zacks  
August 21, 2018 12:51pm   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) recently secured a contract to support the F/A-18 aircrafts. Work related to the deal is scheduled to be over by December 2021.

Valued at $152.5 million, the contract was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland. Per the terms of the deal, the company will conduct designing, developing, integrating and testing of the Infrared Search and Track System (IRST) Block II, Phase II engineering change. These efforts will be carried out to replace the IRST Block I system.

Majority of the work will be executed in Orlando, FL. The company will utilize fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds to finance the task.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Originally posted here...

 

