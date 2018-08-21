Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT) could see increased volatility throughout Tuesday's session after the latest round of earnings. Retailer Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported an earnings beat in its second-quarter results and lifted its outlook to only match the Street's expectations.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) gained more than 9 percent after the Canada-based cannabis company said it reached initial supply agreements for retail distribution across the country ahead of the legalization of the recreational market in October.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 18 percent after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it will present trial results of Tonmya for the treatment of PTSD at the 2018 Military Health System Research Symposium. The company said

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) gained more than 8 percent after the builder of luxury homes reported its fiscal third-quarter results. The company said it earned $1.26 per share in the quarter on revenue of $1.91 billion versus expectations of $1.03 per share and $1.81 billion. During the quarter earnings rose 80 percent from a year ago while sales rose 27 percent.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) gained 3 percent despite a top-and-bottom-line miss in its fiscal first-quarter report. The company said it earned 10 cents per share on revenue of $154.188 million versus expectations of 15 cents per share and $168.52 million.

