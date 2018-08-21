25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares rose 17.4 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.00 percent on Monday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 11.7 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) rose 11.1 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.53 percent on Monday.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 9.8 percent to $27.47 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.23 percent on Monday.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) rose 8.8 percent to $37.80 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares rose 7.3 percent to $47.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 6.2 percent to $38.13 in pre-market trading. Tilray reported an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation to supply a variety of adult-use cannabis brands and products.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 5.8 percent to $5.27 in pre-market trading.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) rose 5.7 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.49 percent on Monday.
- Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) rose 5.6 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 5.3 percent to $5.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.57 percent on Monday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 5.3 percent to $14.81 in pre-market trading. Puxin is expected to release Q2 results on August 23.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 4.6 percent to $7.66 in pre-market trading after reporting initial supply deals for retail distribution across Canada for upcoming launch of recreational market in Oct. 2018.
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) shares rose 3.8 percent to $93.50 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Losers
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares fell 8.6 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading. J.Jill posted upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak Q3 forecast.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares fell 7.7 percent to $124.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued Q4 guidance near the low end of estimates.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 6.9 percent to $11.55 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) fell 5.9 percent to $56.60 in pre-market trading.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 5.8 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading after declining 4.04 percent on Monday.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) fell 4.5 percent to $58.50 in pre-market trading.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 4.3 percent to $10.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.35 percent on Monday.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) fell 3.9 percent to $49.45 in the pre-market trading session.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) fell 3.5 percent to $59.77 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares fell 3.2 percent to $32 in pre-market trading.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) shares fell 2.5 percent to $90.59 in pre-market trading.
