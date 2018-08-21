A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Gains
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 44 points to 25,802.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 4.25 points to 2,862.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 13.75 points to 7,401.50.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.18 percent to trade at $72.34 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures climbed 0.74 percent to trade at $66.92 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.06 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.33 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 0.64 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.12 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.77 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.32 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.41 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.11 percent and India’s BSE Sensex jumped 0.02 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Hold to Buy.
Discovery shares rose 2.26 percent to $28.55 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 forecast.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) reported downbeat sales for its first quarter and lowered its FY19 sales outlook.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.