41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2018 4:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) climbed 52.53 percent to close at $3.02 on Monday after announcing a $24 billion deal to conduct financing activities for National Transportation Capacity Company.
  • Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) gained 34.61 percent to close at $11.98.
  • China Commercial Credit Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) jumped 30.53 percent to close at $0.77 after the company late Friday reported positive Q2 earnings compared with a loss last year.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) gained 30 percent to close at $2.60.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) surged 23.19 percent to close at $11.21 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 16.98 percent to close at $35.90.
  • Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) gained 15 percent to close at $2.30.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) surged 14.99 percent to close at $4.45.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 14.46 percent to close at $4.75.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) surged 14.32 percent to close at $4.47.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) jumped 14.12 percent to close at $2.99.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) shares rose 13.72 percent to close at $14.84.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) gained 12.78 percent to close at $24.27 after the specialty pharmaceutical company announced a new supply agreement. As part of a 10-year license and supply agreement for Levothyroxine sodium tablets with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Amneal will receive a upfront milestone payment upon commercialization and a profit share on future sales.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) jumped 12.68 percent to close at $4.00.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) climbed 11.93 percent to close at $7.32.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) gained 11.48 percent to close at $4.08 on Monday.
  • Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) rose 11.43 percent to close at $2.73.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) surged 11.23 percent to close at $37.54 on Monday.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) gained 10.39 percent to close at $13.28.
  • Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA) climbed 9.44 percent to close at $142.11 after PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced plans to acquire the company for $144 per share in cash.
  • China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CBPO) gained 8.71 percent to close at $100.00 after a leading investor group proposed to acquire the company for $118.00 per share in cash.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares gained 8.61 percent to close at $4.29.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) gained 8.11 percent to close at $11.20 after the company reported strong earnings for its second quarter.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) rose 7.69 percent to close at $4.73.
  • Link Motion Inc (ADR) (NYSE: LKM) gained 5.88 percent to close at $1.08 after the company announced a partnership with Ali Baba's online travel agency Fliggy to launch a "smart scenic spot" project in Hangzhou.

 

Losers

  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares tumbled 60.37 percent to close at $5.35 on Monday after the company issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. The company also disclosed that its contract Jerome Stevens Pharma will not be renewed.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dipped 21.26 percent to close at $4.37.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dropped 13.39 percent to close at $5.95.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) dipped 12.32 percent to close at $1.85 on Monday.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) dropped 11.49 percent to close at $8.94.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 11.07 percent to close at $4.98.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) dropped 10.77 percent to close at $2.90 on Monday.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) fell 10.62 percent to close at $18.43.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) dropped 10.42 percent to close at $2.58.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 10 percent to close at $3.06 on Monday.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 9.71 percent to close at $5.58.
  • YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) fell 8.47 percent to close at $1.08. Cowen & Co. downgraded Yogaworks from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) shares dropped 8.45 percent to close at $5.42.
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) tumbled 7.86 percent to close at $17.69.
  • China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) declined 7.34 percent to close at $5.05.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) declined 6.64 percent to close at $4.50.

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday